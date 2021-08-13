PD: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tempe

Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle during the early-morning hours of August 13 in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late-20s was hit by a vehicle at 5 a.m. near McClintock Drive and Curry Road.

No information on the suspect vehicle has been released.

Northbound McClintock is closed at Curry and southbound is closed at Weber.

Police expect the closure to last throughout the morning commute.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

