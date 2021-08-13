Expand / Collapse search
Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa

By Associated Press
Associated Press
A rendering of the future site in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Social media giant Facebook says it is building a data center in metro Phoenix powered only by renewable energy. 

The company's Thursday announcement says the data center in Mesa will represent an investment of more than $800 million and support about 100 jobs. 

The data center will house routers, switches, servers, storage systems and other equipment.

Facebook says power will come from three new solar facilities in Pinal County in conjunction with the Salt River Project. 

The Mesa facility will use 60% less water than the average data center, and that the water will be recycled several times before being used for agriculture.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/FBMesaDataCenter

