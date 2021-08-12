Students move into Arizona State University dorms ahead of new school year

The dorms at Arizona State University are filling up, as thousands of students move in ahead of the fall semester.

For the 2021-2022 School Year, ASU is welcoming about 16,000 new and incoming students to their new home, and some of the new freshman didn't move far from home.

"I went to Boulder Creek High School and played football, and I decided to major in Kinesiology and become a physical therapist," said Aaron Albert. Boulder Creek High School is located in Anthem.

The dorms were buzzing with a wide range of emotions.

"I'm a little nervous, but I mean, it should be good. I'm outgoing. I could make friends whenever," said Albert.

"We're a little sad. I'll have happy and sad tears today," said one mother.

"For some families, bittersweet. Other families are very excited. I had a mom from Riverside, California who said 'I don't know if I'm ready,' and I said you will be fine," said Sharon Smith, Dean of Students for Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix Campus.

Mitigation measures in place amid ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

A lot of planning went into helping make this day smooth and mitigate crowds, with students scheduling drive-in appointment times for the move-in.

"We've been working on move-in as soon as we finished last year, sharing information with students all summer long on what they need to pack, and how they prepare for moving into ASU this weekend," said Smith.

ASU recently announced mask mandate

Officials with ASU recently announced that masks will be required in any indoor or crowded environment, such as classrooms, labs, health centers and outdoor areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Related: Several Arizona colleges to require masks in all classrooms

The first day of classes at ASU begin on Aug. 19.

