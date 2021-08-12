Phoenix police chief, officers disciplined after investigation into gang charges, challenge coins

The Phoenix City Manager has released the results of two separate investigations into the Phoenix Police Department regarding two cases: allegations that protesters were falsely arrested on gang charges in 2020, and a challenge coin connected to protests in 2017.

The case from last year began on Oct. 17 after 15 protesters were arrested during a march against police brutality in downtown Phoenix. They were indicted by a grand jury on charges of assisting with a criminal street gang.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office alleged in front of the grand jury that the protesters were part of a gang called ACAB - "All Cops are Bastards," according to letter from City Manager Ed Zuercher to Joe Kanefield, chief deputy of the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Prosecutors said the gang was made to create violence against police.

The investigation noted that both Phoenix Police and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) made the decision to press gang-related charges.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel filed a motion in June to dismiss all of the charges related to the protests, citing a lack of time and resources needed to pursue the case.

"The events of that night were captured on video," her office wrote in a statement. "It clearly shows there was probable cause to arrest and file charges against certain individuals who committed misdemeanor crimes. However, as we highlighted in recent pleadings to the court, the more serious charges as originally filed did not meet our standards."

Meanwhile, in the letter to Arizona Attorney General's Office, Zuercher said the testimonies of a Phoenix police sergeant and a deputy with MCAO were described as "egregious" and that information presented to the jury were "false."

City officials said that Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was disciplined with a one-day suspension due to the department's decision to charge the group as a gang. Williams reportedly was not made aware of that decision, but other members of her executive team were aware.

A police sergeant who had a lead role in filing the original report was placed on administrative leave, and three assistant chiefs were reassigned as commanders within the police department.

"It also found those involved ‘consciously avoided" including the Gang Enforcement Unit (GEU) in an attempt to ’sideline those deemed likely to object to charging the protestors as members of a criminal street gang,' " officials said in a statement.

City Manager Ed Zuercher says that he is requesting the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate other personnel involved in the case.

He also noted that during the investigation, Phoenix PD would sometimes take weeks or months to provide information needed in the investigation - other times, the department would ignore requests altogether.

Challenge coin circulated among Phoenix officers

The city of Phoenix also confirmed that a challenge coin had circulated among police officers during former president Donald Trump's visit back in 2017.

The coin depicted a man being shot in the groin with a pepper ball with the phrase "Making America Great Again One Nut at A Time," officials said. The coin also had a second phrase: "Good Night Left Nut."

"The coin also had the phrase "Making America Great Again One Nut at A Time" which the investigation found officers knowingly associated with President Trump's political campaign," city officials said in a statement. "However, there is no evidence that any officers knew of the hate speech ties to the coin's second phrase, ‘Good Night Left Nut.’ "

The investigation found that supervisors had given the coin as gifts to subordinates within the department, and some of those coins were bought or exchanged while on duty.

Legally, police officers cannot be disciplined based on the results of this outside investigation. — Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher

Police Chief Williams was given a written reprimand as a result of the investigation, Zuercher said. She was also instructed to write new policies or strengthen existing rules regarding hate speech, political speech while on duty, and disparaging statements about residents.

"Legally, police officers cannot be disciplined based on the results of this outside investigation," read the statement from the city manager. "Rather, the City Manager's Office and Human Resources Department are completing their own internal investigation of this incident which will lead to appropriate employee discipline."

City officials speak out regarding investigation

Mayor Kate Gallego released a statement about the findings of the investigation:

I’m disheartened and deeply disappointed by the findings of this investigation. The behavior described falls far below my expectations. More importantly, it fails to meet the expectations of our community.

The recommendations, policy changes, and disciplinary actions the city is taking are necessary first steps in addressing these issues. The safety of our community is of the utmost importance. More needs to be done to restore confidence and have a successful Phoenix Police Department.

Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia released a similar statement condemning the Phoenix police force:

The contents of these reports are not a surprise. The members of our community that elected us to serve have repeatedly told us exactly what these reports confirm. In response, other colleagues on this council have shut down, ignored, and ridiculed the real experiences of our residents. The injustices outlined in these reports have and will continue to destroy people’s lives if we don’t take serious and swift action to rectify these egregious harms.

Phoenix police union speaks out

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement:

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association has received the investigative reports released by the City of Phoenix today. We are in the process of a critical review of the findings to determine whether the disciplinary actions against a number of Phoenix officers are warranted. We continue to support the due process rights of our officers and will monitor each case closely.

We stand with the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department who go above and beyond their duty of service each day to protect our community. Keeping Phoenix residents safe is our top priority and we will continue to do our jobs with the highest level of ethics and professionalism.

