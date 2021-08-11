Valleywise Health says all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1

article

Valleywise Health announced Wednesday that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1.

"We care for populations hardest hit by the pandemic and we have a responsibility to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment," said Steve Purves, president and CEO of Valleywise Health. "The evidence is compelling and clear: Available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, especially the severe illness and death it can cause. Vaccines also reduce the risk people will spread the virus that causes COVID19."

The hospital says the requirement applies to its more than 4,000 employees, with limited religious or medical exceptions.

With COVID-19 cases rising across Arizona, the hospital recently announced it is back up to two COVID-19 units.

