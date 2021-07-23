HonorHealth: COVID-19 vaccination to be required as condition of employment

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:59 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
12
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
from FRI 3:20 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 6:18 PM MST until FRI 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

HonorHealth: COVID-19 vaccination to be required as condition of employment

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials with HonorHealth say by November, their workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a statement released on July 23, the company announced to its team members that COVID-19 vaccination will now be required as a condition of employment.

"Team members will be required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Monday, Nov. 1," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the decision comes as COVID-19 continues to spread, impacted by the rise of several variants that are increasing the "severity and transmissibility of this infection."

"As a community healthcare system, we have a unique responsibility to keep our facilities as safe as possible to protect our patients and team members, especially as the risk environment rises," read a portion of the statement.

Other medical groups have made similar decisions

HonorHealth is not the only medical group to require COVID-19 vaccination. On July 20, Banner Health announced that it will, with limited exceptions, require more than 50,000 of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Team members with Banner have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated.

Related: All Banner Health employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, CEO says

"We care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we owe it to them to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment," said Peter Fine, president and CEO for Banner Health.

Banner Health has an incentive program for fully vaccinated employees. There will be drawings this month and next month with ten winners total receiving $10,000 each.

Are the mandates legal? Federal COVID-19 guidance says yes

At the end of May, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission updated COVID-19 guidance saying employers could mandate vaccinations for employees.

Local attorney Krizia Verplancke focuses on employment law and says of the mandate, "If an employee of an employer puts forth a vaccine mandate and an employee refuses to do it, that gives the employer grounds to terminate their employment."

However, employers have to comply with certain accommodations. For example, certain religious beliefs or health conditions preventing employees from getting the vaccine.

Verplancke says she works with many local businesses that are hesitant about enacting vaccine mandates.

"So you know, it depends on the risk that the employers are wanting to take and what they see as the benefit to their employees if they do put this type of mandate in place," she said.

Other Top COVID-19 Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/vaccines/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)