CDC urges COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women amid delta surge

After seeing disturbing numbers of unvaccinated pregnant women become seriously ill with COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated.

According to CDC data, coronavirus leaves pregnant women at higher risk of severe illness and complications with their pregnancy. Even so, vaccination rates remain low among that demographic.

Only about 23% of them have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

‘’The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,’’ CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC updated its guidance after reviewing new safety date on 2,500 women who showed no increased risk of miscarriages for those who’d received a Pfizer or Moderna shot prior to their 20th week of pregnancy.

