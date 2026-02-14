Photos: The search for Nancy Guthrie in the Catalina Foothills

Image 1 of 10 ▼ TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: A member of the FBI surveils the area around Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continue for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, after she went missing from her home on the morning of February 1st. Guthrie's possible abductors had set a deadline of 5pm on February 9 for a $6 million payment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Brief The FBI and local authorities continue their search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, documenting evidence including doorbell camera footage of a masked individual and an alleged $6 million Bitcoin ransom demand that passed its deadline. Despite recent SWAT operations and the towing of a vehicle for forensic processing, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saturday, Feb. 14, that no suspects are in custody, while the FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Two weeks into the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, images document the intensifying law enforcement effort to find the kidnapped mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

The backstory:

Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her Tucson-area Catalina Foothills home, and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up to church. The Pima County Sheriff's Department believes she was taken from her home against her will.

The FBI released video evidence from Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera showing a masked person arriving at her doorstep where drops of blood were found.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for the safe return of their mother, while saying they are willing to pay a ransom. There have been several reports of ransom notes being sent to TMZ and Tucson TV stations, demanding a $6 million payment in Bitcoin.

Several people have been detained in this case, but have been released shortly after. On Feb. 14, the sheriff's department told Fox News no one is in custody and no one is under arrest.

The FBI announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. If you know anything about Guthrie's whereabouts, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

