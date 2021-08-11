ASU to require masks in all classrooms

Arizona State University announced Wednesday that masks will be required in all classrooms as the fall semester is set to begin next week.

"In certain indoor settings face coverings will be required," ASU announced on August 11. "Those settings include all classrooms and teaching or research labs."

The college also said masks will be required "in close-quarter environments where physical distancing may not be possible."

Students and faculty will be required to wear masks in the following areas:

ASU clinical programs and centers that serve the public, including ASU Health Centers, the Child Development Laboratory and the Counselor Training Center - this applies to both on and off-campus facilities

Meeting rooms, workshop, design and production studios

Indoor areas marked with posted signage

ASU officials said that face coverings may be required in crowded outdoor settings and other activities that would require close contact with people for a sustained period of time.

The university offers free vaccinations to students, teachers and staff, and officials say the mask rules could change depending on vaccination rates.

"Greater rates of vaccination are the best tool available to reduce the rate of transmission in the community, which could change the applicable face covering guidance," officials said.

Back in June, Gov. Doug Ducey said that Arizona college students could not be mandated to take the vaccine or to wear a mask. This decision came after ASU announced that students would be expected to be fully vaccinated before the beginning of the fall semester.

A sign on an ASU campus encouraging people to wear face masks.

Continued Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.