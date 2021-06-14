Expand / Collapse search
ASU policy expecting students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 met with backlash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix
A sign on an ASU campus encouraging people to wear face masks. article

A sign on an ASU campus encouraging people to wear face masks.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University is taking some heat over its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students taking in-person classes are expected to be fully vaccinated two weeks before the first day of the fall semester, and they will have to provide proof of vaccination to the ASU health portal, school officials said.

Unvaccinated students or those who do not share their status will be required to wear a mask on campus, submit a daily health check and be tested for COVID twice a week.

ASU says the policy is in line with CDC guidance for unvaccinated individuals.

Gov. Doug Ducey called it a bad policy and said that he plans to issue an executive order to ensure that it is never enforced.

