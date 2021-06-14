ASU policy expecting students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 met with backlash

article

Arizona State University is taking some heat over its policy regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students taking in-person classes are expected to be fully vaccinated two weeks before the first day of the fall semester, and they will have to provide proof of vaccination to the ASU health portal, school officials said.

Unvaccinated students or those who do not share their status will be required to wear a mask on campus, submit a daily health check and be tested for COVID twice a week.

ASU says the policy is in line with CDC guidance for unvaccinated individuals.

Gov. Doug Ducey called it a bad policy and said that he plans to issue an executive order to ensure that it is never enforced.

