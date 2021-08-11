Arizona Republicans call on Gov. Ducey to reprimand schools for COVID-19 guidelines

article

On Wednesday, dozens of Arizona Republican lawmakers called on the governor publicly to reprimand state school districts for enacting COVID-19 guidelines that they say showcase a "refusal to follow state law."

Arizona Representative Jake Hoffman, along with 25 Republican lawmakers, issued the following statement on Aug. 11, saying in part, "Under Arizona’s constitutional form of government, local governments do not have the authority or power to usurp state law simply because they disagree, yet that is precisely the kind of illegal activity in which many local governments are presently engaged. The Arizona legislature, with the Governor concurring, very intentionally enacted the laws at hand to protect Arizonans and Arizona children from the threat of government mandating them to wear a mask or be injected with a vaccine. Additionally, the legislature very thoughtfully attached a retroactivity clause to the law, so that there would be clear and consistent application of the statute for families and children throughout Arizona."

The statement likens mask and vaccine mandates in school districts to bordering on "anarchy."

"Any local government that willfully and intentionally flaunts state law must be held accountable," the statement went on to read.

Arizona's Gov. Doug Ducey is called on by the group of lawmakers to withhold funding to any district not complying with state law and to take legal action against them.

"We sincerely appreciate the Governor’s conversations with us over the last few days and hope to see that result in swift action; however, the window to hold the rogue local governments refusing to follow state law accountable is closing and the people of Arizona’s patience is running short," the statement continued.

Below is a complete list of the lawmakers' requests to Ducey:

Withhold the federal funding currently under the Governor’s management from any school district that is non-compliant with state law. Authorize temporary Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) for all students trapped within any school district that is non-compliant with state law. Send a notice to all families within the boundaries of a school district that is non-compliant with state law empowering them with the following information: (A) The retroactive June 30, 2021 effective date of the law prohibiting mask mandates. (B) The availability of the newly authorized temporary Empower Scholarship Accounts (item #2 above) and how to take advantage of them. (C) The abundance of school choice options afforded to them by state law including, but not limited to, public school open enrollment, public school out of boundary enrollment, public charter school enrollment, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, micro-schools, learning pods, STO scholarships, online curriculum, and home school opportunities. Initiate legal action against any school district that is non-compliant with state law.

The statement is signed by the following lawmakers:

Representative Jake Hoffman

Speaker Pro Tempore Travis Grantham

House Majority Whip Leo Biasiucci

Representative Brenda Barton

Representative Walt Blackman

Representative Shawnna Bolick

Representative Judy Burges

Representative Joseph Chaplik

Representative John Fillmore

Representative Mark Finchem

Representative Steve Kaiser

Representative Quang Nguyen

Representative Becky Nutt

Representative Jacqueline Parker

Representative Beverly Pingerelli

Representative Bret Roberts

Representative Justin Wilmeth

Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli

Senator Nancy Barto

Senator Sine Kerr

Senator David Livingston

Senator J.D. Mesnard

Senator Warren Petersen

Senator Wendy Rogers

Senator Kelly Townsend

Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita

