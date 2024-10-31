The Brief The high in Phoenix on Oct. 31 will be about 80°F. Trick-or-treating conditions in the Valley will be perfect, with temps in the 70s.



Happy Halloween! We'll see perfect conditions tonight for trick-or-treating in the Valley.

We'll see a high of about 80°F on Oct. 31 in Phoenix. By 6 p.m., temps will drop into the 70s.

Friday will be a little bit warmer in the Valley, with a high near 82°F. Temps on Saturday will top out near 80°F. On Sunday, we'll see big changes, with a high in the low-70s and a chance for rain.

