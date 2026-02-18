TMZ receives new Nancy Guthrie ransom demand; murder suspect extradited to Arizona | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - TMZ receives what they claim is a new ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case; suspect in the murder of Yessenia Norman is back in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
1. TMZ receives new ransom demand in Nancy Guthrie case
The note, according to TMZ's report, contains "a highly sophisticated demand" that involves a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin, as well as graphic descriptions of the consequences if the ransom is not paid.
2. Nancy Guthrie case: New discovery made at her home
Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing for 18 days after she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home, and in the meantime, the sheriff's department released information Wednesday about "biological evidence" being found at the scene of the crime.
3. Man accused of assaulting teen girls in Phoenix
A 46-year-old man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault on two teenage girls at a storage unit on North Cave Creek Road.
4. New developments in Yessenia Norman's murder case
Randal Santillan, 27, was arrested on Feb. 6 in Biloxi. He has been booked into Maricopa County jail and is accused or first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Yessenia Norman.
5. Learning more about the deadly Lake Tahoe avalanche
Authorities say 15 people were on a three-day skiing trip. Here's what we know so far about the victims and survivors of the avalanche.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Snow in the High Country and rain in the Valley. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details of this winter storm.
