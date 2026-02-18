Arizona weather forecast: Heavy snow, strong winds possible in High Country

The Brief A second storm system will bring rain, snow and extreme wind to Arizona on Wednesday, following a Tuesday cold front that dropped 1.3 inches of snow in Flagstaff. High temperatures in Phoenix are expected to reach 65 degrees, while wind gusts in the High Country could reach 60 mph. Winter storm watches and weather advisories are in effect for the Mogollon Rim and Grand Canyon regions, where 5 to 9 inches of snow are possible near Flagstaff. Forecasters warned of hazardous driving conditions and low visibility due to blowing snow in the Munds Park, Williams and Happy Jack areas. While much of the Phoenix metro area will remain dry Wednesday, another storm system is predicted to arrive late Thursday into Friday morning.



A second storm is hot on the heels of yesterday's rain and snow event.

Wednesday:

Our next system is moving into the state this morning. The storm will bring another round of rain and snow, as well as very powerful wind gusts. Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected over much of northern Arizona into the afternoon. As a result, any snow that passes through may turn into blowing snow – dropping visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions. In addition, this storm is arriving to much colder conditions across the state, which will allow for quicker snow accumulation as precipitation falls.

The forecast calls for snow over a larger area of the High Country, with the snow elevation line falling to around 5,000-6,000 feet on Wednesday. Snow totals may reach around 5-9" in Flagstaff, and 9-14" at Arizona Snowbowl. A dusting of snow is possible down to Sedona and Payson (with quick melting), and 1" is possible for Prescott (potentially 1-3" for the higher elevations of the Prescott Valley). The snow totals are lower the farther we track to the east, such as 1-2" at Pinetop and 2-5" for Sunrise Ski.

A few passing showers, especially along the north and east parts of the Valley, are also forecast Wednesday in the Phoenix metro. Chances increase between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for showers, before the Valley quickly dries out again.

The next system will keep us even cooler, as the high may not climb above freezing in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Phoenix is forecast to cap at 65 on Wednesday and Thursday, too.

Thursday and Frida:

Thursday will remain generally dry before another storm system approaches from the northwest on Thursday night into Friday. Yet again, accumulating snow will be likely in the High Country with rain chances for the Valley. It will be windy again, too. By Friday morning, dicey driving conditions are possible at the higher elevations with slippery or snowy roads.

This Weekend:

We will quickly dry out as we warm into the 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday in Phoenix.

