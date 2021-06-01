Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after flag nearly burned, stolen from home of Tempe veteran

Crime and Public Safety
Flag stolen, nearly set on fire at home of Tempe veteran

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe man knows the importance of the American flag. He fought in Afghanistan and proudly flies one outside his home.

However, a video reveals that someone had tried to burn his flag. That person has been caught, police say.

Adam Douglas last served in Afghanistan as a captain in 2019. He came back to his Tempe home for Memorial Day weekend, and his flag - gone.

"It really kind of gets to me," Douglas said.

The doorbell video taken last Wednesday gave proof to what happened. The video starts as a person is seen touching his flag, then walks over to pick up something that Douglas says appears to be a lighter.

That person is identified by police as Dalen Formichella.

Dalen Formichella

"Trying to light it," Douglas said. "Several clicks trying to light. I could hear the clicks on the video…And they had it up to the flag trying to set the flag on fire."

The video ends. The flag was gone. Presumably stolen.

"Memorial Day weekend, we’ve had people die while I was over there as well," Douglas said. "It means a lot, I want to make sure that flag is out on Memorial Day weekend. To have it stolen is... I just couldn’t understand it."

Tempe Police have canvassed the streets. Douglas searched for it but ended up replacing the flag - and added another.

So he answered our country's most poetic question: O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o'er the land of the free, and the home of the brave?

"This ones a little bigger than the last one too," Douglas said.

For the serviceman - yes, it does.

Douglas says he has several flags he had with him in Afghanistan that are significant to him, and is glad he wasn’t flying one last week. He had no idea they could be stolen.

Formichella faces two misdemeanor charges, police say, including criminal damage and trespassing.

