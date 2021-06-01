Phoenix Police officer killed in rollover crash due to reported red light runner

A crash near Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road has resulted in a Phoenix Police officer's death, just an hour after he started his shift.

The collision happened at around 10:30 p.m. on May 31 and police say as Officer Ginarro New entered the intersection at Greenway Parkway, his fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle was struck by a car that ran the red light eastbound.

"The force of the collision sent Officer New’s Tahoe through a block wall and into the parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection where it came to rest on its side," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Phoenix Fire Department crews extricated New from the Tahoe and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.

The other driver, a man, also died in the crash. His name has not been released.

Police say according to preliminary information, speed is a contributing factor with the vehicle that ran the red light.

"I just want to point out this is the danger our officers face every night. They go to work and they don't know if they're going to make it back to their family the next day. And unfortunately, this time, this officer did not. And we ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the New family as well as the entire Phoenix Police Department and all first responders," said Justus.

New, 27, had been with the department since July 2019 and was assigned to the Black Mountain Precinct. He is survived by his wife, Kristen, his mother, Misty, his brother, Marcas, and his grandmother, Susan.

The Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road intersection will be closed during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: