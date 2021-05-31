Arizona man meets daughter he never knew he had after 23andMe DNA test

A Valley man met a daughter he never knew about thanks to the DNA kit from 23andMe.

Stephanie said her adopted parents bought her a 23andMe kit as a Christmas gift last year. She completed the test and mailed it in.

The results came back at the end of January and within an hour, Stephanie's great aunt connected her and her biological father, Tom, for the first time.

"Better than I ever expected to be honest.. when you reach out for these.. you don't know how they're going to react or what the family knowns or doesn't know. Everybody in his life was beyond welcoming and it's been incredible to connect with people that I never thought I would have," said Stephanie.

Stephanie encourages anyone who feels that missing piece in their life to try a DNA kit because you never know unless you take that chance.

