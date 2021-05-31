Buckeye PD investigates fatal crash near Verrado Way and Van Buren

A collision near Verrado Way and Van Buren is under investigation after police say two people have died.

Investigators say three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 30.

It is not clear what led up to the crash, but police say two other people were hurt and transported to an area hospital. One person is in critical condition and the other is expected to be okay.

No names have been released in this case.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.







