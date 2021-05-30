Man arrested after hours-long barricade situation at north Phoenix home

A man has been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary after a barricade situation in north Phoenix, according to police.

They said officers responded to a call of a residential burglary at a home near Sonoran Desert and North Valley parkways around 9 a.m. on May 30.

Police said a man forced entry into the house and the residents weren’t home at the time.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours and he was taken into custody by 2 p.m.

The name and age of the suspect weren’t immediately released by police.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: