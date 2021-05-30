Man arrested after hours-long barricade situation at north Phoenix home
PHOENIX - A man has been booked into jail on suspicion of burglary after a barricade situation in north Phoenix, according to police.
They said officers responded to a call of a residential burglary at a home near Sonoran Desert and North Valley parkways around 9 a.m. on May 30.
Police said a man forced entry into the house and the residents weren’t home at the time.
Officers negotiated with the suspect for several hours and he was taken into custody by 2 p.m.
The name and age of the suspect weren’t immediately released by police.
