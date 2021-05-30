Monday marks one year since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey enacted statewide curfew in response to racial unrest

May 31, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's decision to implement a statewide curfew in response to civil unrest that took place in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

The decision to institute a statewide curfew was made after Scottsdale Fashion Square sustained property damage and looting. The incident took place amid protests in Phoenix and other U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where Floyd's death occurred.

At the time, Gov. Ducey said the curfew will last from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m, from May 31 to June 8. Following the curfew's announcement, law enforcement officials in some Arizona counties said they will not enforce it.

During the curfew period, members of the Arizona National Guard were mobilized, and more than 200 people were arrested on May 31, following a protest in Downtown Phoenix.

Many of those arrests were made by force, after police declared an unlawful assembly.

A year following the unrest, conversations are being had, according to attorney Benjamin Taylor.

"However, what we really need is a diverse group of people who have a seat at the table when decisions are being made, like citizen review boards for police officers," said Taylor.

Taylor says protests brought some positive changes for not only Arizona, but for the rest of the country as well.

"The protests were on the street," said Taylor. "Now, you see a shift in the protest being on the street, going from the street and into the border. Now, people with power are talking about these issues, and hopefully, change will be made in the future."

Taylor says it is still too early to tell what effect the protests will have in the future.

"Time will tell whether or not you will see real change, but these conversations are being made, and people are sitting around, trying to decide what are the real solutions so that way, we have a greater America," said Taylor.

