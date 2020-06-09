How to have effective conversations about racism, racial injustice

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, more people are having important conversations about racism and racial injustice. But how do you discuss those topics constructively and effectively? FOX 11's Vanessa Borge spoke with psychologist, Dr. Julia Harper.

GOP lawmakers aim to craft changes to police practices

Despite President Donald Trump’s “law and order” approach to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Republicans in Congress are quickly, if quietly, trying to craft legislation to change police practices and accountability.

NJ prison guard who mocked George Floyd killing suspended

A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him participating in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd.

US military now rethinking links to Confederate army symbols

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word through their spokesmen that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases such as North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers who led the fight against the Union and directly or implicitly defended the institution of slavery.