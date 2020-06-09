US Navy to ban Confederate flag from all ships, bases aircraft, and subs
The U.S. military is rethinking its traditional connection to Confederate Army symbols, mindful of their divisiveness at a time the nation is wrestling with questions of race after the death of George Floyd in police hands.
'Stop the pain,' a brother of George Floyd tells Congress
“I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” Philonese Floyd told the silenced hearing room.
How to have effective conversations about racism, racial injustice
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, more people are having important conversations about racism and racial injustice. But how do you discuss those topics constructively and effectively? FOX 11's Vanessa Borge spoke with psychologist, Dr. Julia Harper.
Minneapolis police chief announces withdrawal from contract negotiations with city's police union
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Wednesday he is withdrawing from contract negotiations on the unfinished contract with the police union and restarting an effort to identify troubled officers through early warning signs.
Vegas police officer shot in head may need ventilator for rest of his life, family says
The four-year veteran was hospitalized last week after he was shot near the Circus Circus casino on June 1 following a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.
Christopher Columbus statue beheaded in Boston
Images taken at Christopher Columbus Park this morning show the head of the monument lying on the ground next to its base, surrounded by crime scene tape.
GOP lawmakers aim to craft changes to police practices
Despite President Donald Trump’s “law and order” approach to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Republicans in Congress are quickly, if quietly, trying to craft legislation to change police practices and accountability.
Mississippi lawmakers drafting resolution to remove Confederate emblem from state flag: report
The crescendo of calls comes amid protests over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and has reignited discussions over racial equality across the country.
HBO Max pulls 'Gone With the Wind' from library amid racial tensions
HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning Civil War epic "Gone With the Wind" from its library amid heightened racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.
NJ prison guard who mocked George Floyd killing suspended
A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him participating in a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey in which people reenacted the death of George Floyd.
Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake
A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond has been torn down by protesters, set on fire and then submerged into a lake.
Georgia state trooper tells protesters in viral video: 'I only kneel for ... God'
"God Bless him!" Ryan Fournier, founder and co-chairman of Students for Trump, wrote in a tweet.
'Live PD' host says show is 'coming back' after being pulled from air: 'We are not abandoning you'
"Live PD" doesn't seem to be gone for good.
CrossFit CEO resigns after racial comments following George Floyd's death
The founder of CrossFit is retiring following racial comments he made about inequality protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
'We need justice': Hundreds of marchers take the streets in Mesa
Demonstrators marched from city hall to the police department to have their voices heard, demanding reform amid national unrest after George Floyd's death. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was in talks to plead guilty before arrest
Just four days after the death of George Floyd, and the day before former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested, federal and state prosecutors were negotiating a possible plea deal with Chauvin, the FOX 9 Investigators have learned.
'Cops' TV show ends 32-year run following George Floyd protests, according to reports
"Cops" is ending its 32-year run after protests sprang up around the world due to the outrage over George Floyd's death at the hands of police.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace set to drive car with #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme at Wednesday race
NASCAR driver Darrell Bubba Wallace Jr. will be showcasing a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme during the Blue Emu 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on June 10.
Viral photograph shows Montana man staring down Black Lives Matter protester
A peaceful protest Whitefish, Mont. became the site of a viral confrontation when a man was filmed cursing at protesters and attempting to damage their signs as the demonstrators chanted, “peaceful! peaceful!”
US military now rethinking links to Confederate army symbols
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word through their spokesmen that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases such as North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers who led the fight against the Union and directly or implicitly defended the institution of slavery.