Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
3
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao to be sentenced Monday in George Floyd's killing

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Trials in Death of George Floyd
FOX 9

Tou Thao being sentenced Monday

The fourth and final former Minneapolis police officer charged for his role in George Floyd's murder is set to learn his fate on Monday. Tou Thao will appear Monday in Hennepin County Court for his sentencing hearing, just over three months after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The conviction followed a rare "stipulated-evidence" trial which left Thao's conviction in the hands of Judge Peter Cahill. In May, Cahill returned with the guilty verdict after both the prosecution and defense laid out their arguments in court filings and without typical courtroom testimony. Judge Cahill also presided over the trial of Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fourth and final former Minneapolis police officer charged for his role in George Floyd's murder is set to learn his fate on Monday.

Tou Thao will appear Monday in Hennepin County Court for his sentencing hearing, just over three months after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter. The conviction followed a rare "stipulated-evidence" trial which left Thao's conviction in the hands of Judge Peter Cahill. In May, Cahill returned with the guilty verdict after both the prosecution and defense laid out their arguments in court filings and without typical courtroom testimony. Judge Cahill also presided over the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Thao is already serving three-and-a-half years behind bars on federal charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights. Just last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Thao's appeal in that case.

Sentencing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m.