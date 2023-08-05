Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking meme mocking George Floyd

By AP Staff
Published 
NASCAR
Associated Press
Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, Mich. - Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd's face.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," Gragson posted Saturday. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. His death sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice.

READ MORE: George Floyd's sister, LaTonya, forgives Derek Chauvin for what he did

Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet in Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book, without providing details.

"His actions do not represent the values of our team," Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.