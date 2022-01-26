Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.
No favorite among NASCAR championship 4 ahead of finale
The long and unpredictable NASCAR season comes to an end Sunday with a championship race fitting for a year that saw unprecedented parity and never a clear title favorite.
Larry Fitzgerald to drive pace car in NASCAR championship race at Phoenix Raceway
Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR's season finale on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.
Air Force debuts NASCAR car 2022 design
Tech. Sgt. Andrew Brockman of the 96th Maintenance Group won the design contest and was able to get a firsthand look.
Phoenix company builds one-day use track for NASCAR's 2022 season kicking off in Los Angeles
Phoenix has a major tie to the 2022 NASCAR season as a construction company from Arizona is heading up the major task of creating a one-day use track for the kickoff in Los Angeles.