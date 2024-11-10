Social media sensation invited to NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix

The Brief A young social media sensation was invited to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Phoenix. He's known for doing something very particular that his followers enjoy watching, and he was able to do that at the Phoenix Raceway as well.



Engines were roaring in Avondale on Sunday as the NASCAR Championship weekend wrapped up.

The sound of 39 race cars flying around the track was heard at the Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10, sending vibrations through the ground.

In attendance was a young social media sensation who is known for something in particular.

Young social media sensation invited to championship race

Meet Jack Carlin.

At 12-years-old, he was invited to this year's NASCAR Cup Series Championship by Legacy Motor Club and driver of car 43, Erik Jones.

"I got to meet him," Jack said. "It was amazing, and I got to watch the cactus lights turn off."

Jack goes by "Jack the Great" – simple but powerful. He's taken over social media, turning the lights off at iconic venues around the country.

This weekend, he did just that at the Phoenix Raceway.

His fame started with a video.

"He said, ‘Can I create a page on Instagram?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, OK. Who's going to watch this?'" his dad, John Carlin, recalled.

But, he went viral.

Jack and his family added the NASCAR experience, from pit passes, walking the track and the rush of the engines, to a long list of lights out.

Jack’s next stop is international.

"Paris on November 12th to watch the Eiffel Tower's lights turn off," Jack said.

Sunday wraps up four days of championship weekend in the Valley and the end of the NASCAR season. Joey Logano, #22, won the championship.