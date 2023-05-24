Remembering George Floyd: Events to commemorate man killed by Minneapolis police

It's been three years since George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers, and there are several events planned to commemorate his death.

Here's a list:

Rise & Remember Candlelight Vigil:

May 25, 8-10 p.m.

George Floyd Square, E 38th St. and Chicago Ave. S, in Minneapolis

Free

The George Floyd Global Memorial (GFGM) and the community at George Floyd Square will host a portion of their third-annual Rise & Remember celebration at 38th and Chicago, including a candlelight vigil. Organizers will use the candlelight vigil as sacred moments of remembrance that help people center themselves, reflect, and find solace in the community. The act of lighting a candle is an act of solidarity.

Ubuntu Conference:

May 25-26

Best Buy headquarters

Tickets are $80.75-$205

Put on by Rise & Remember, Sessions will touch on concepts surrounding cultural preservation, wealth, health, and power as tools of liberation. Attendees will up-skill, build connections, and broaden their perspective on how to grow and sustain movement around racial justice and equity.

George Floyd Global Memorial Gala:

May 26, 6-11 p.m.

Paisley Park, Chanhassen

Tickets starting at $55

This gala includes keynote speaker Ndaba Mandela, author, political consultant, and Grandson of Nelson Mandela. A one of a kind menu by world-renowned chefs Sean Sherman, owner of Owamni, and Mecca Bos, founder of BIPOC Foodways Alliance, will create a specialty food experience for all attendees to enjoy.

T⁠⁠his gala also includes live performances from a South African choir, 3-time Grammy Award winner Jamecia Bennett, The Floyd Family, Sounds of Blackness, Buddy McLain, and more!

Rise & Remember Festival:

May 27, 1-7 p.m.

George Floyd Square, E 38th St. and Chicago Ave. S, in Minneapolis

Free

The third-annual Rise & Remember Festival will honor George Floyd and celebrate each other, as well as the work people have done together and pay recognition to neighbors, caretakers, protesters, community members and those who came together to make George Floyd Square possible. The festival will feature a concert, live performances, speakers, a self-care fair, a sports zone, a kid's zone, food, Black-owned business vendors, and more.

Justice for George: Breaking Barriers Building Bonds:

May 27 and May 28

Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Avenue Minneapolis

Free. Reserve a spot here.

This year’s event is a public retreat with a goal to use the murals as a vessel to spark conversation around mental health and holistic healing practices within BIPOC communities from the effects of the 2020 uprising and the COVID-19 global pandemic.