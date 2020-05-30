Minneapolis police chief promises action Saturday after 27 arrested in overnight riots

The Minneapolis police chief is promising to protect the city on Saturday after Minneapolis saw its third straight night of violent protests on Friday.

Police say 27 individuals were booked into Hennepin County Jail overnight as the city saw more chaos, fires, and looting following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Of those arrests, 25 were arrested for probable cause riot and two for burglary.

Officers say, in the 24-hour window between Friday morning at 8 a.m. and Saturday morning, they received 383 calls for burglaries, property damage, and business alarms. During the same period, the police force has been overwhelmed with 131 calls for shots fired or people shot. There have been no reports of any deaths resulting from those shootings, however.

As of about 2 p.m., police said the force had 57 outstanding calls that were waiting for police. Eighteen of those calls were serious priority one calls.

Chief Medaria Arradondo says the state, by mobilizing the full Minnesota National Guard, has provided for enough resources to handle any further looting and rioting.

The Minnesota National Guard first took to the streets Thursday and Friday nights. But, despite hundreds of soldiers on the ground for Friday, Governor Tim Walz and Department of Public Safety John Harrington said that still wasn't enough to contain the riots.

Saturday morning, state leaders said as many as 2,500 soldiers and airman would be out to protect the city.

"We are not going to let a group of people hijack this city," said Chief Arradondo. "I'm confident that we will move forward."