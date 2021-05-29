Officials: Over 1,000 acres of land burned near Tonopah due to Courthouse Fire

Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management say about 75 homes were left without power at one point on May 29 as a result of a fire near Tonopah.

According to tweets, the Courthouse Fire is burning southwest of Tonopah, and has charred about 1,072 acres of land as of May 30. On the night of May 29, APS officials say power has been restored to all of its customers.

Throughout the day on May 29, planes were seen dropping fire retardants in an effort to contain the blaze.

"It’s burning in the Centennial Wash, so that’s why it is producing some heavy black smoke. It's burning in salt cedar, an invasive species, so very flammable," said Davila.

The fire is the latest of a series of wildfires to plague the state in recent days.

"Conditions are very dry across the state, and as our temperatures increase, so will our fires," said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forests and Wildfire Management.

Fire officials say as the weather continues to warm up, they are asking people to do all they can to help prevent wildfires.

"Just reminding people to use caution when they are out and about, when working outside, or when they are recreating," said Davila.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

