Phoenix Police: 2 dead bodies found in Papago Park area in unrelated incidents

Phoenix Police officials say investigations are underway after two dead bodies were found in the Papago Park area on May 23.

According to various statements released by police officials, a caller reported seeing the body to officers at 8 a.m. near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road. The body was reportedly found along a trail in the area.

At around 11:20 a.m., investigators say officers responded to another report for a dead body. In this incident, the body was found in a body of water. The person has been identified as an adult man.

Officials say two incidents are unrelated, and that the second incident is being investigated as a drowning with non suspicious circumstances. Meanwhile, the deceased person who was found next to the trail is "connected with suspicious circumstances."

Officials have yet to release the specific identities of the two.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

