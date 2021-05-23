Bullhead City man accused of fatally stabbing stepfather

Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested after his stepfather was stabbed to death.

The Bullhead City Police Department says it arrested 46-year-old John Ashley James after the Thursday killing of 65-year-old Gabriel Paz Toledano.

James’ mother says she had been in an argument with her son when he pushed her to the ground.

When she called her husband for help, he son reportedly began attacking him with a knife. Toledano was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

James has been been booked into Mohave County Jail in Kingman and faces first-degree murder charges.

Information about whether James has an attorney who can comment on the charges against him could not be located online.

