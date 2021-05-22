Murder investigation underway after man found 'severely cut' in north Phoenix

A man has died after being found "severely cut" near an apartment complex near 29th Street and Bell Road on Saturday morning, Phoenix police say.

Police found the victim, 22-year-old Richard Kole, next to an office. He died at the scene.

"Preliminary information suggests that the victim was involved in illicit criminal activity," officers said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

