Murder investigation underway after man found 'severely cut' in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after being found "severely cut" near an apartment complex near 29th Street and Bell Road on Saturday morning, Phoenix police say.
Police found the victim, 22-year-old Richard Kole, next to an office. He died at the scene.
"Preliminary information suggests that the victim was involved in illicit criminal activity," officers said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
