Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed by neighbor near 14th Avenue and Peoria

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at an apartment complex near 14th Avenue and Peoria.

The 27-year-old victim and another man were reportedly involved in a fight Friday night when the shooting broke out, and police say the men know each other. 

"It is being reported that they are neighbors," officials said.

The suspected shooter stayed at the scene and is speaking with officers. No identities have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

