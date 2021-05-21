Tense body camera footage: Police protect family after suspect breaks into their Phoenix home

It was a terrifying moment for a Valley family as a suspect on the run from police broke into their home while trying to get away from officers.

The Phoenix Police Department released the body camera footage on May 21 of the officers rescuing the family.

"I got her.. vamanos.. thank you.. thank you.. we'll protect you," can be heard on the video.

Take a look at the video from May 18. Officers removed one of the home's window screens to help three people escape, then lead them to safety in the front yard.

Police eventually found the suspect inside the home, hiding under a bed.

Demetrius Fortier-Cathay

Officers said they were attempting to stop Demetrius Fortier-Cathay on four outstanding warrants when he fled in his car.

Police used their helicopter to track him to a neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, where he ditched the car and began running through backyards, eventually breaking into a home.

After officers rescued the family, they used a K9 to find him in the home.

Fortier-Cathay was taken into custody and is being held without bond.







