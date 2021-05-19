Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Prescott man to serve 100 years in prison for sexual assault

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Prescott man sentenced for sexual assault of high school student

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - A Prescott man who is a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a female high school student in 2019. 

Yavapai County prosecutors say 37-year-old David Walker Littlehale was convicted last month and sentenced last week. 

Jurors also found several aggravating factors, including Littlehale having two prior felony convictions and being on probation at the time of the crimes. 

Of the prison sentences, Littlehale got 20 years on each of four counts of sexual assault. 

The victim was a 15-year-old Prescott High School student who was walking to a friend's house after missing the school bus.

