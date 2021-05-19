Arizona man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

article

Court documents show a Phoenix man has been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the documents, which were filed with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Micajah Joel Jackson is accused of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Jackson allegedly appears in photographs walking with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group.

In court documents, investigators say they interviewed Jackson at his home.

"During the interview, the defendant stated in sum and substance that he entered and remained inside of the U.S. Capitol and that he did so without permission," read a portion of the documents.

Investigators say Jackson denied any affiliation with the Proud Boys, but they are skeptical of such claims.

"While the defendant has repeatedly claimed to not be affiliated with any Proud Boys, there is evidence through his social media connections that contradicts that claim," read a portion of the court documents.

FOX 10 has learned that Jackson self-surrendered to law enforcement. The AP report states that Jackson’s attorney, Todd Romero, was in court and not immediately available to comment, according to his office.

Jackson's arrest was one of a number of arrests that were announced by the Federal officials, over four months after the deadly riot, which took place as Congress was counting electoral votes from the November election.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

