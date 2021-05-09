21-year-old dead, 7 others injured following Downtown Phoenix hotel shooting

Phoenix Police say seven people are injured and one man is dead after a shooting broke out at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Phoenix overnight.

"Shocking. Nothing ever happens of that nature here," said Johnny Locoya, who works in the area.

Officers were called to the hotel on 2nd Street and Monroe just after 12:30 a.m. on May 9, and found that multiple people had been shot. The victims were all between the ages of 17 to 22 years old and are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

While the seven shooting victims were taken to various Valley hospitals, police found a man's dead body inside of the hotel. On the afternoon of May 9, the dead victim was identified by police as 21-year-old Jaziah Shakor Causey.

Police say an argument broke out between a group of people that were attending some kind of event there, and multiple people started shooting at each other.

"Based on information already known, it is believed that this is an isolated incident between two groups of people within the hotel," police said. "There are no safety concerns for the community."

Monroe Street is closed between 1st and 3rd Street while police investigate.

Details about the suspects involved were not released.

In a statement, officials with the Hyatt Regency Hotel told FOX 10 that "Our main focus is the safety and concern of our associates and guests of our hotel, and we are cooperating with the ongoing investigation."

