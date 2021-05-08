Silver Alert issued for woman missing out of Phoenix

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a Silver Alert has been issued for a 25-year-old woman who was last seen in North Phoenix on May 8.

According to information released by the Phoenix Police Department, Amanda Carvalho was last seen in the area of 23rd Avenue and Bell Road at 5:00 p.m.

"Amanda has a cognitive delay that may prevent her from asking for help. Amanda has a noticeable limp and limited use of her right arm," read a portion of a flyer released by Phoenix Police officials.

Carvalho is identified as a white woman, 5'7" tall, weighing 150 lbs, with short curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve San Francisco 49ers shirt, multi-colored pajama pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 Phoenix apps for breaking news and weather alerts

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters