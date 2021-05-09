Glendale police shooting leaves robbery suspect critically injured

Glendale police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting near 49th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Sunday morning.

The incident began after officers visited a nearby gas station for reports of an armed robbery near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home. The suspect had reportedly stole some items from the gas station after telling the clerk he had a gun, and had threatened to shoot the employee along with everyone else inside as he was leaving.

Officials say they found the suspect near 49th Avenue. The suspect reportedly told police he was going to shoot them and ran into a mobile home park.

A police officer found him hiding between two cars and, after threatening to shoot the officer, the man made "a move toward his waistband," police said in a statement.

The policeman fired at the suspect in response, leaving the man with critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the incident, and the robbery suspect has not been identified.

Bethany Home Road is shut down from Grand Avenue to 47th Avenue for the investigation.

