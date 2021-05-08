PD: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition in north Phoenix police shooting

Phoenix Police are investigating after an officer shot an armed robbery suspect near 55th Avenue and Happy Valley Road late Friday night.

The incident began when a patrol sergeant saw a "suspicious vehicle" near 35th Avenue and Peoria, officials say. According to a police statement, the driver was seen pointing a long gun out of the window and fired a round in an unknown direction.

After sharing that information, Glendale police said that same car was involved in an armed robbery near 59th Avenue and Cactus.

"Officers initiated a pursuit and then transitioned into a tactical surveillance using the air unit and the Tactical Support Bureau," police said.

Another police officer eventually used a "Grappler" to stop the car near 55th Avenue and Happy Valley. Once the car was stopped, police say the suspect raised a gun toward one of the officers.

"The officer fired his service weapon striking the suspect," a statement read. A shotgun was later reportedly found inside of the robbery suspect's vehicle.

Phoenix fire crews eventually took the suspect to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

More Arizona news