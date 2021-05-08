Phoenix firefighter injured, multiple apartments burned in fire

article

Phoenix fire crews say an apartment fire near Central and Baseline Road Saturday morning left one firefighter injured and damaged four residences.

Officials say firefighters were called to the area at 5 a.m. and discovered an active fire that was quickly spreading to nearby apartments.

All of the occupants were able to escape while crews put out the flames, but one firefighter suffered burns on his hands and was taken to the hospital.

Four apartments were damaged, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

