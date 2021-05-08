MCSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl out of Queen Creek

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help, as they search for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen during the afternoon hours of Friday, May 7.

According to a statement released on May 8, officials with MCSO say 16-year-old Sireena Maas was last seen at her home near Cloud Road and Ellsworth in Queen Creek. She left her home at around 1:45 p.m. on a bicycle with a backpack of her belongings.

"Sireena's parents believe she left wanting to find her birth mother and father. It is unknown where she might travel," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials, Maas is a Hispanic female, 5'3" tall, weighing 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, baggy jeans, white shoes, and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information should call MCSO at (602)876-1011.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

