MCSO searching for suspect wanted for killing man in Buckeye

Investigators with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are trying to track down a suspect accused of killing a man in Buckeye.

Angel Perez Alcala, 18, is wanted for the murder of Sergio Orozco-Simental. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The killing happened on May 9 in the Rainbow Valley neighborhood of Buckeye.

Alcala has a tattoo of an AR-15 on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

