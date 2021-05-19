Arizona man arrested after explosive materials found at home

article

A Sierra Vista man has been arrested after remains of an explosive device were found in his home along with chemical compounds and hazardous explosive materials, authorities said on May 18.

Sierra Vista police said 35-year-old James Jaggers III was taken into custody Monday night and is being held without bond on suspicion of endangerment and five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon.

It was unclear Tuesday if Jaggers has a lawyer yet.

Police received reports of an explosion with debris in the roadway at Jaggers’ house.

Officers responded to the scene and reported finding several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball in the roadway and in neighboring property with most of the debris in Jaggers’ yard.

Jaggers told police he was just mixing compounds, but investigators determined the compounds were potentially dangerous.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s explosive ordnance disposal unit was called in and neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution.

The debris in Jaggers’ yard was identified by DPS as the remains of a homemade explosive device.

Police executed a search warrant and DPS identified several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials in Jaggers’ house.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.