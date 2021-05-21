Phoenix PD: Suspect flees scene after shooting 1 person during argument

Police are investigating a shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At about 10:30 p.m. on May 20, officers learned that the male victim and male suspect live together.

"Both were arguing and the male suspect armed himself with a gun, shooting the victim," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, the suspect fled.

Fortune says the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect's name and description were not released.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: