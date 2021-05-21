Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix PD: Suspect flees scene after shooting 1 person during argument

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate shooting near 27th Ave. and Bethany Home

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At about 10:30 p.m. on May 20, officers learned that the male victim and male suspect live together. 

"Both were arguing and the male suspect armed himself with a gun, shooting the victim," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Prior to officers arriving at the scene, the suspect fled.

Fortune says the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect's name and description were not released.



 

