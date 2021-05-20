Phoenix brewery installs new technology to recapture carbon dioxide in climate change fight

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
10
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Phoenix brewery installs new technology to recapture carbon dioxide in climate change fight

By
Published 
Environment
FOX 10 Phoenix

San Tan Brewing installs new technology in bit to cut carbon emission

The Valley-based brewery is installing a technology that allows them to capture carbon dioxide from fermentation tanks that would otherwise be vented straight into the atmosphere. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

PHOENIX - San Tan Brewing Company is on a mission to reduce carbon dioxide, and the company has recently installed new technology that recaptures CO2 and repurposes it.

"A lot of people are very anxious about climate conditions and where we’re going, and there is almost a feeling that we have to be able to flip a switch to change things overnight. Things don’t work like that," said San Tan Brewing Company owner Anthony Canecchia. "I felt it was an obligation that we have to find the money to get his equipment in, get this technology, and take that bite of it ourselves."

Technology recaptures CO2 from fermentation tanks

Canecchia is referring to piece of technology made by Earthly Labs that recaptures the greenhouse gas.

"We are capturing the carbon dioxide that is naturally produced by fermentation when we are fermenting beer," said Canecchia. "Up until now, that carbon dioxide just blows out of the tank and goes into the atmosphere."

San Tan Brewing has also installed a nitrogen generator.

"Air is 78% nitrogen. What we're doing is purifying the air into pure nitrogen, and we are using that to purge tanks and cans instead of using carbon dioxide, so once that purges back into the atmosphere, it becomes air again," said Canecchia.

Brewery owner: Every little bit helps

It's a two-step process that helps the brewery cut its CO2 emission in half, or roughly removing the emission of 500 metric tons (~1,102,311.3lbs) of carbon dioxide.

According to data released by the EPA, the U.S. emitted 6,558 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents in 2019.

"It's those little bits," said Canecchia. "If now we can get every brewpub to do that and every large brewery to do that and anyone producing carbon dioxide, it's those little bites everyday that moves us toward our goal."

The brewery has a goal to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50%, and they are planning on purchasing another system to repurpose 100% of the carbon dioxide they would otherwise emit.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters