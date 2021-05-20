New details surrounding false kidnapping report incident released

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

New details surrounding false kidnapping report incident released

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Court documents shed new light on false kidnapping incident

New details surrounding a false reporting incident that sparked an intense search for a supposed child have been released via court documents.

PHOENIX - Court documents have shed new light on a stolen truck incident that sparked a big search due to false reports of a child inside the stolen vehicle.

Related: Phoenix Police: Baby kidnapping 'fabricated' for faster police response; suspects identified

Incident began with stolen vehicle

According to earlier reports by FOX 10, the incident began along Indian School Road, west of Central Avenue. Initially, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police said the caregivers of the ‘child,’ along with a couple, went into a convenience store in the area, and at some point, the couple went back to the truck, and drove the vehicle away, with the ‘child’ inside.

Police were called after the vehicle was stolen. A description of the "'child' was also made to investigators, which included the clothing the ‘child’ was wearing at the time. At one point, an AMBER Alert was ready to be issued for the ‘child.’

"The resources which were used during this investigation worked tirelessly to find the alleged kidnapped baby. A police helicopter was also utilized during the search," read a portion of a statement released by police on the night of May 12.

Officers later found the allegedly stolen truck near 19th Avenue and Orangewood, but no child was inside. The couple, later identified as 40-year-old Stormee Wagner and 37-year-old James E. Wagner, eventually came clean.

"Detectives have learned that the ‘caregiving couple' fabricated the story of the kidnapping. The couple wanted quicker police response to get their vehicle back from the suspects who took their truck without their permission," read a portion of the statement released on May 12.

Court documents: Suspect used website to meet up with another couple for sex

According to newly-released court documents, the Wagners told detectives they used a website named 'OfferUp' to meet up with another couple for sex.

When that couple took off with their truck, they made up the kidnapping claims in hopes of a faster police response.

Both are accused of filing a false police report.

