New details surrounding deputy shooting at Queen Creek Walmart released

On May 20, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released body camera video surrounding a shooting involving a deputy in the far East Valley.

According to statement released by officials with MCSO on May 14, deputies received statements at about 7:30 p.m. on May 13 that a man was in possession of an explosive device at the Walmart, located near Ocotillo and Rittenhouse Roads.

After arriving at the scene, deputies evacuated the store and came into contact with the suspect, now identified as Jacob Packard.

"While attempting to stabilize the area and negotiate with the subject he attempted to flee and shots were fired by a deputy to prevent any additional threat to the community, striking the suspect," MCSO said in an earlier statement.

Body camera video shows situation at Walmart

Body camera video released by officials with MCSO show the moments two deputies made contact with Packard.

"Just hang tight OK? Do you know what kind of bomb it is?" said one deputy.

Two deputies kept their distance and talked to the suspect, while customers and employees were evacuated.

"While negotiating with Packard, deputies asked Packard to lay on the floor, a request to which he complied. After some time, Packard suddenly got up and attempted to flee. Fearing for the safety of the public, an MCSO deputy fired four shots to prevent any additional threat to the community, striking Packard," read a portion of a statement released by officials with MCSO on May 20.

More deputies entered and confirmed Packard didn’t have a bomb. He was handcuffed and taken to the hospital. The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured in the incident, but officials with MCSO say the deputy who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave, and will remain on leave until an investigation is complete.

"This incident will require a comprehensive operational, internal and criminal review as I recognize the need for additional resources and greater accessibility to highly effective non-lethal weapons and training for the entire organization," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, in the statement.

MCSO details suspect's criminal history

According to the statement released by officials with MCSO on May 20, Packard has a criminal history that includes a number of offenses, such as assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, false reporting, endangerment, dangerous drug possession, and DUI.

"Packard is currently facing aggravated assault charges," read a portion of the statement.

Former police caption analyzes video

CW Jensen, a retired police captain who lives in Portland, Ore., has watched the video. He touched on what the law enforcement officers were facing at the time of the incident.

"He had to worry that everything that guy said was true, and I know cops who have been killed going to bomb calls because they blew it off," said Jensen. "I think in the totality of this thing, I think the deputies did what they should have done."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officials with MCSO are asking those who were at the store at the time of the incident to contact the office to provide any information.

