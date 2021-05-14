MCSO: Shots fired after man makes bomb threat at Queen Creek Walmart

Expand / Collapse search

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting on Thursday night after a man allegedly made a bomb threat at a Queen Creek Walmart.

According to MCSO, deputies received statements at about 7:30 p.m. that a man was in possession of an explosive device at the Walmart located near Ocotillo and Rittenhouse Roads.

"While attempting to stabilize the area and negotiate with the subject he attemped to flee and shots were fired," MCSO said in a statement on May 14.

The suspect was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is also investigating the incident.

