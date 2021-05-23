Phoenix PD: Woman detained after shooting boyfriend

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman reportedly shot her boyfriend in their home near 93rd Avenue and Camelback early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found both the suspect and the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers learned that the female suspect shot her boyfriend inside their residence," police said in a statement.

The woman was detained, and police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No identities were released to the public.

