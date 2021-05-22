Mesa Fire: Child badly hurt following rollover crash on Red Mountain Freeway

article

Mesa Fire officials say three people, including a four-year-old, were taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash along the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway on May 22.

According to a brief statement, the incident happened on the westbound lanes of Loop 202 and McDowell at around 8:10 p.m.

"Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle that had rolled over and ejected all three people inside the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

Besides the four-year-old, fire officials say a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were also taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, ADOT officials say Loop 202's westbound lanes are closed at McDowell. Drivers must exit at McDowell, but they can reenter the freeway at Gilbert Road.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

